John Daly meets stage 4 colon cancer survivor

Feb 27, 2022

JJ Singleton, who has been fighting colon cancer since 2015, got to meet John Daly before Round 1 of the Cologuard Classic. Daly is wearing a ribbon with JJ’s name on it during the Cologuard Classic. Singleton’s story is one of courage in the face of a difficult diagnosis.