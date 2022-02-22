Englishmen at THE PLAYERS

|
Feb 22, 2022
An event known for its international presence, THE PLAYERS Championship has seen winners from all around the globe, most notably in more than half of the last 20 playings. Scotland, Australia, South Korea, Sweden, and Germany have all graced the winner’s circle, but England, a country known for global success…has none. We delve into the shocking stat and look forward to which Englishman can break that trend.