Blind golfer Jake Olson meets Chesson Hadley at Genesis

Jake Olson, a blind former long snapper for the University of Southern California hasn’t let adversity deter him from pursuing his passions. He has become quite the golfer guided by the help of his father, Brian Olson, and his guide dog, Quebec, who help him navigate golf courses and set up for each shot. Prior to The Genesis Invitational 2022, Olson met up with Chesson Hadley on the driving range to show off his skills while Hadley attempted to hit a few drives blindfolded.