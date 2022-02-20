×

Lucas Herbert | First-timer spotlight

Feb 20, 2022

THE PLAYERS traditionally welcomes a talented crop of International standouts making their debut thanks to the success that got them there. Lucas Herbert is one of those players to keep an eye on this year, thanks to his breakout PGA TOUR win in Bermuda. However, it is his worldwide experience that helped pave the young Aussie’s debut in the PGA TOUR’S Gold Standard.