Harry Higgs’ impressive hole-outs on back nine at Genesis

In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Harry Higgs drains a 36-foot eagle putt at the par-5 11th hole. Next, Higgs chips in from 31 feet at the par-4 13th hole. He then holes an 83-foot bunker shot for eagle at the par-5 17th hole. Higgs finished with 4-under 67 on Friday and is even par overall.