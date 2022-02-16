Rory McIlroy plays practice round with Michael Brennan at Genesis

|
Feb 16, 2022
The Genesis Invitational Collegiate Showcase is an opportunity for a collegiate golfer to earn a spot into The Genesis Invitational field. Wake Forest's Michael Brennan shot 5-under 66 to qualify for the event and through connections was able to play a practice round with Rory McIlroy. McIlroy and Brennan talk about the difficulties of Riviera Country Club and the opportunities Brennan will have in the future.