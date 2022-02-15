Max Homa’s 2021 swing change transformation

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Feb 15, 2022
After a poor performance at the 2020 U.S. Open, 3-time PGA TOUR winner Max Homa decided he needed a change regarding his game and body. Under new swing coach Mark Blackburn’s direction, Homa went through a physical screening test to better learn about his own body’s strengthens and weaknesses. With this knowledge, Homa and Blackburn have developed a new swing that’s more suited to his body and that ultimately led to two wins in 2021 at The Genesis Invitational and Fortinet Championship.