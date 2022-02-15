Max Homa’s 2021 swing change transformation

After a poor performance at the 2020 U.S. Open, 3-time PGA TOUR winner Max Homa decided he needed a change regarding his game and body. Under new swing coach Mark Blackburn’s direction, Homa went through a physical screening test to better learn about his own body’s strengthens and weaknesses. With this knowledge, Homa and Blackburn have developed a new swing that’s more suited to his body and that ultimately led to two wins in 2021 at The Genesis Invitational and Fortinet Championship.