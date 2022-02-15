×

An inside look at Sahith Theegala's final round at WM Phoenix Open

Feb 15, 2022

In the final round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Sahith Theegala finished one stroke off the lead to place tied for 3rd place. Take a look inside the ropes as his family and friends follow him along his emotional round and comfort him as he falls just short of winning his first PGA TOUR event.