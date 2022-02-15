Aces & Drama, Electric Moments on No. 16 at WM Phoenix Open

Check out the best moments at the par-3 16th hole during the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, featuring a pair of aces from Sam Ryder and Carlos Ortiz, Harry Higgs taking his shirt off after making birdie, Justin Thomas and Tony Finau hyping up the rowdy crowd, and many more unbelievable shots that made fans bring the noise.