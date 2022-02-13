×

Carlos Ortiz makes an ace at No. 16 at WM Phoenix Open

Feb 13, 2022

In the final round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Carlos Ortiz holes his 178-yard tee shot to make a hole-in-one at the par-3 16th hole, the second in as many days and the 11th all-time at TPC Scottsdale's famous hole.