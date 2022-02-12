Scottie Scheffler’s Round 3 highlights from WM Phoenix Open

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Feb 13, 2022
In the third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Scottie Scheffler tied a course back-nine record, going out in 29 on his way to carding a 9-under 62 to get to 12-under for the tournament, two strokes off the lead heading into Sunday.