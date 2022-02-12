×

Scottie Scheffler’s Round 3 highlights from WM Phoenix Open

Feb 13, 2022

In the third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Scottie Scheffler tied a course back-nine record, going out in 29 on his way to carding a 9-under 62 to get to 12-under for the tournament, two strokes off the lead heading into Sunday.