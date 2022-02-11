Hayden Buckley hits approach into recycling can at WM Phoenix Open

In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Hayden Buckley plays his second from the waste area, and the ball ends up in a compost can behind the par-4 9th green. He digs and finds the ball, takes a free drop, then chips his third onto the green. Buckley would two putt for a closing bogey.