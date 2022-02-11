Hayden Buckley hits approach into recycling can at WM Phoenix Open

|
Feb 11, 2022
In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Hayden Buckley plays his second from the waste area, and the ball ends up in a compost can behind the par-4 9th green. He digs and finds the ball, takes a free drop, then chips his third onto the green. Buckley would two putt for a closing bogey.