Harry Higgs welcomes Gardner Minshew to No. 16 at WM Phoenix Open

Feb 11, 2022

In the first round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Harry Higgs brings Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Gardner Minshew inside the ropes to see him play the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale. Higgs would end up making birdie on the hole and had an epic reaction to the moment.