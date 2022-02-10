×

Xander Schauffele battles cactus and salvages par at WM Phoenix Open

Feb 10, 2022

In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Xander Schauffele’s drive at the par-4 6th hole ends up beside a cactus. After assessing the lie and removing cacti prickles from his hands, Schauffele finds the green with his second and two putts for par.