Brooks Koepka interview after Round 1 at WM Phoenix Open

Feb 10, 2022
Following his opening-round, 5-under 66 at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Brooks Koepka discusses his driver being the key to a good start to the tournament, getting healthier, the state of his game and expectations given his history at the event.