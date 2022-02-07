PGA TOUR and United Airlines partner to provide grants to golf teams at HBCUs

The PGA TOUR's official airline partner, United Airlines, will award 51 golf teams at Historically Black Colleges and Universities with more than half a million dollars in grants, divided equally among schools, to fund travel for golf tournaments and recruiting efforts. The donation is part of United Airlines and the PGA TOUR's shared commitment to diversify and grow the sport and provide resources that allow HBCUs to recruit and compete at the highest levels of collegiate golf.