Tom Hoge nearly holes out to set up clutch birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

Feb 06, 2022

In the final round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Tom Hoge nearly holes out from 141 yards, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 16th hole and bring him to a tie for the lead with Jordan Spieth at 18-under.