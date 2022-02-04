Cameron Champ hosts First Tee clinic at AT&T Pebble Beach

Prior to the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Cameron Champ hosted a youth golf clinic in support of the local First Tee Monterey County, an organization dedicated to use golf to develop strong character traits in children, many from underserved communities. Champ talks about the importance of giving back and growing the game in many different ways.