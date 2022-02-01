×

APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational Recap

Feb 01, 2022

The final round of the APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational was televised on Golf Channel for the first time in APGA Tour history. APGA Tour players Tim O'Neal and Willie Mack II talk about the growth of the Tour while CEO of Farmers Insurance, Jeff Dailey, talks about how proud he is to support their mission.