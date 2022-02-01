APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational Recap

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Feb 01, 2022
The final round of the APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational was televised on Golf Channel for the first time in APGA Tour history. APGA Tour players Tim O'Neal and Willie Mack II talk about the growth of the Tour while CEO of Farmers Insurance, Jeff Dailey, talks about how proud he is to support their mission.