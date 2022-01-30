×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Patrick Newcomb birdies the last to win at APGA Farmers

Jan 31, 2022

In the final round of the 2022 APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational, Patrick Newcomb cards a birdie at the final hole to finish at 1-under and grab the victory at Torrey Pines Golf Club. CLICK HERE for a real-time leaderboard and more information.