Marcus Byrd’s driver off the deck leads to birdie at APGA Farmers

Jan 30, 2022

In the final round of the 2022 APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational, Marcus Byrd goes with driver off the deck to find the green in two, leading to a two-putt birdie at the par-5 9th hole. CLICK HERE for a real-time leaderboard and more information.