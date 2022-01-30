×
Kevin Hall sinks long putt to save par at APGA Farmers

Jan 30, 2022

In the final round of the 2022 APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational, Kevin Hall rolls in a lengthy putt to save par at the par-4 12th hole. CLICK HERE for a real-time leaderboard and more information.