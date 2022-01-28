×
Will Zalatoris’ crafty chip from awkward lie and par save at Farmers

Jan 28, 2022

In the third round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Will Zalatoris takes his stance in the green side bunker, has the ball above his feet in the rough, and chips it to 4 inches, leading to an impressive par save at the par-3 11th hole.