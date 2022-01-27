×
Players take on No. 3 at Torrey Pines (South)

Jan 27, 2022

Prior to the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, PGA TOUR players such as Dustin Johnson, Sam Burns, Marc Leishman and more play the iconic par-3 3rd hole at Torrey Pines (South) and talk about their strategy playing the hole.