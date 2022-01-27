APGA Tour players play practice round with Fowler and Burns at Farmers

|
Jan 27, 2022
Prior to the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, APGA TOUR players Kamaiu Johnson and Ryan Alford play a practice round with Rickie Fowler and Sam Burns. During their round, Burns and Alford talk about their growing up together and their relationship while Fowler and Johnson talk about how their friendship as evolved over the past few years.