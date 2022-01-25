×
Hudson Swafford's breakthrough win at The American Express 2022

Jan 25, 2022

Despite battling difficult conditions and a packed leaderboard heading into the final round, Hudson Swafford persevered and claimed his second victory on the PGA TOUR at The American Express 2022.