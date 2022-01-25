×
Get to know: Kamaiu Johnson

Jan 25, 2022

Get to know Kamaiu Johnson, an APGA Tour player making his fourth appearance on the PGA TOUR debut at the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open after being rewarded an exemption into the tournament. Johnson talks with content creator Jacques Slade about his career and where he wants to be in five years.