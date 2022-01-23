×
Hudson Swafford’s Round 4 winning highlights from The American Express

Jan 24, 2022

In the final round of The American Express 2022, Hudson Swafford turned in an 8-under 64 to get to 23-under for the tournament to claim a two-stroke victory, his second at this tournament and his third of his PGA TOUR career.