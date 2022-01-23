×
Hudson Swafford’s interview after winning The American Express

Jan 24, 2022

Following his final-round 8-under 64 at The American Express 2022, Hudson Swafford talks about the feeling of winning for the first time in front of his son and what it means to claim his third victory of his PGA TOUR career.