Hudson Swafford wins at The American Express

Jan 24, 2022

In the final round of The American Express 2022, Hudson Swafford carded an 8-under 64 to get to 23-under for the tournament, good enough for a two-stroke win over the field, his second at this tournament and his third of his PGA TOUR career.