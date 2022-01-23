×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Hudson Swafford's clutch second leads to eagle at The American Express

Jan 23, 2022

In the final round of The American Express 2022, Hudson Swafford lands his 198-yard second shot right by the cup, setting up a go-ahead eagle at the par-5 16th hole to take a two-shot lead over the field.