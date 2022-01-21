×
Will Zalatoris interview after Round 2 at The American Express

Jan 22, 2022

Following his second-round, 11-under 61 at The American Express 2022, Will Zalatoris discusses improved wedge play and putting being key to going low, and being pleased with all aspects of his game as he heads to the weekend.