×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Danny Lee’s rocky snowman on No. 17 at The American Express

Jan 21, 2022

n the second round of The American Express 2022, Danny Lee’s tee shot hits the rocks surrounding the par-3 17th green, then bounces across the water and ends up 64 yards away. Lee mishits his second shot into the water, takes a drop, then hits his fourth across the green embedding against the rocks. Taking another drop, Lee hits his six shot onto the green and two putts for an eight.