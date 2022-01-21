Danny Lee’s rocky snowman on No. 17 at The American Express

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Jan 21, 2022
n the second round of The American Express 2022, Danny Lee’s tee shot hits the rocks surrounding the par-3 17th green, then bounces across the water and ends up 64 yards away. Lee mishits his second shot into the water, takes a drop, then hits his fourth across the green embedding against the rocks. Taking another drop, Lee hits his six shot onto the green and two putts for an eight.