Patrick Cantlay discusses opening with 62 at The American Express

Jan 21, 2022

Following his opening-round, 10-under 62 at The American Express 2022, Patrick Cantlay talks about liking to play at La Quinta Country Club, a hot start to his round and getting on a roll with the putter.