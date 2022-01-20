×
Lee Hodges talks opening with 62 at The American Express

Jan 21, 2022

Following his opening-round, 10-under 62 at The American Express 2022, Lee Hodges discusses his putting and mentality being what propelled him atop the leaderboard on Thursday and expectations heading into Friday’s round.