Hideki Matsuyama's unique swing | Tracers and analysis

Jan 20, 2022

8-time PGA TOUR winner Hideki Matsuyama has one of the most unique swings on the PGA TOUR. Check out these fascinating swing tracers of Matsuyama’s swing while Gary Koch and other analysts talk about the unusual pause and motion during his swing.