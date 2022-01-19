×
Si Woo Kim one-club driver challenge at The American Express

Jan 19, 2022

In The American Express 2021, Si Woo Kim hit an incredible driver off the deck on the par-5 11th hole en route to his second career PGA TOUR victory. Just a year later, Kim plays the 11th hole in a practice round with only a driver and would end up making birdie on the hole.