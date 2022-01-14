×
Ryan Palmer’s impressive par save after pulled drive at Sony Open

Jan 15, 2022

In the second round of the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii, Ryan Palmer pulls his drive into the left rough. After a punch out, he then spins his 94-yard wedge to a few inches to salvage a par at the par-4 16th hole.