Matt Jones creativity results in brilliant par save at Sony Open

Jan 14, 2022

In the second round of the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii, Matt Jones consults with a rules official before playing his third shot at the par-4 8th hole. Standing in the greenside bunker, Jones then takes out a fairway wood, grips it on the shaft and proceeds to hit a close third before tapping in for par.