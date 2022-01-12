×
Talor Gooch and family explore the Olowalu Valley

Jan 12, 2022

Talor Gooch, along with his wife Ally and daughter Collins, explores the Olowalu Valley in Maui, Hawaii and learns about Kipuka Olowalu's efforts to preserve the Native Hawaiian cultural site. The Gooch family get their hands dirty to help with the protection of the area's natural resources.