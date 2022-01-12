×
Stewart Cink and family go whale watching in Hawaii

Jan 12, 2022

Stewart Cink and his family explore the waters off Maui, Hawaii with Trilogy Excursions in search of humpback whales. Director of sustainable tourism, Riley Coon teaches the Cinks about the natural environment of the animals and importance of protecting the area.