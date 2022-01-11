South African Golf | High Tides

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Jan 11, 2022
With three South Africans teeing it up in last week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, the current wave of success is proving that they have arrived from the golf-passionate country that has been churning out PGA TOUR success for decades. Spanning from The Godfather, Gary Player, to multiple-time major champions such as Ernie Els and Retief Goosen, the latest crop is adding to the country's win total and, along with other up-and-coming talent, are here to stay.