South African Golf | High Tides

Jan 11, 2022

With three South Africans teeing it up in last week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, the current wave of success is proving that they have arrived from the golf-passionate country that has been churning out PGA TOUR success for decades. Spanning from The Godfather, Gary Player, to multiple-time major champions such as Ernie Els and Retief Goosen, the latest crop is adding to the country's win total and, along with other up-and-coming talent, are here to stay.