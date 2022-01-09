×
Cameron Smith cards closing birdie to secure record-setting win at Sentry

Jan 10, 2022

In the final round of the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Cameron Smith birdies the 72nd hole to get to a 72-hole-record 34-under for the tournament, securing his fourth win of his PGA TOUR career.