Best moments from No. 18 at Sentry

Jan 09, 2022

Over the years, there have been many incredible moments on the 18th hole at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Check out some of the best shots and moments throughout tournament history at this stunning par-5 finishing hole at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.