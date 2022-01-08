×
Rahm, Smith tied for the lead heading into Sunday at Sentry

Jan 09, 2022

In the third round of the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith both got to 26-under for the tournament, placing them in a tie for the lead heading into Sunday at Kapalua.