Harris English plants his legacy at Sentry

Jan 05, 2022

Prior to the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Harris English participated in the ceremonial tree planting tradition to mark the beginning of the Champions Garden located within the Pu'u Kukui Watershed Preserve on Maui.