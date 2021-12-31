Valspar Championship unveils mural with The Snedeker Foundation

|
Dec 31, 2021
At the 2021 Valspar Championship, PGA TOUR professional and Nashville native, Brandt Snedeker, was chosen to partner with Valspar on the next Back to Bright mural location. With Nashville’s established mural scene, and this one being near and dear to his heart, choosing his hometown made it an easy decision. Muralist Alexandria Hall, also local to Nashville, shares her creativeness through the color and joy of the piece. This unique and meaningful mural resembles a vibrant message of unity, positivity and togetherness to bring brightness to the community.