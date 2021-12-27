×
Mickelson's 450-yard drive and shot from cart path leads to birdie | 2013

Dec 27, 2021

At the 2013 WGC-Cadillac Championship, Phil Mickelson hits a drive over 450 yards with the help of the cart path advancing his ball towards the green on the par-4 17th hole. He would end up making birdie on the hole.