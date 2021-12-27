×
Golfers undergo brutal performance reviews

Dec 27, 2021

In the first collaboration of its kind, the PGA TOUR and the DP World Tour present ‘The Performance Review’, a short film, which sees actor John C. McGinley (Scrubs, Platoon) grilling the biggest names in golf on their performances in 2021. The co-production features players from both tours, including: Collin Morikawa, Henrik Stenson, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton and Justin Rose.