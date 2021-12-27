Golfers undergo brutal performance reviews

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Dec 27, 2021
In the first collaboration of its kind, the PGA TOUR and the DP World Tour present ‘The Performance Review’, a short film, which sees actor John C. McGinley (Scrubs, Platoon) grilling the biggest names in golf on their performances in 2021. The co-production features players from both tours, including: Collin Morikawa, Henrik Stenson, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton and Justin Rose.