Graeme McDowell bonds with a father battling multiple sclerosis

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Dec 21, 2021
While attended the 2010 U.S. Open and spending time following champion Graeme McDowell, Steve Doerfler and his son Jared noticed neurological issues with Steve that led to a diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis in 2012. The father-son duo reunites with Graeme McDowell, whose mother has been battling MS for nearly 20 years, to meet and bond over a shared battle and a love of golf.