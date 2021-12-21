×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Graeme McDowell bonds with a father battling multiple sclerosis

Dec 21, 2021

While attended the 2010 U.S. Open and spending time following champion Graeme McDowell, Steve Doerfler and his son Jared noticed neurological issues with Steve that led to a diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis in 2012. The father-son duo reunites with Graeme McDowell, whose mother has been battling MS for nearly 20 years, to meet and bond over a shared battle and a love of golf.